1. Montour County Court will be held Monday with a call of the list, which is when President Judge Thomas James will ask the status of 77 pending cases from attorneys representing clients. Other proceedings will include four pleas on theft, retail theft and drug delivery along with two sentencings on drug deliveries.
2. A Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent at a Shamokin City Council meeting in August is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey. Michael Robinson, 57, claimed to be a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator at the city council meeting and at the Northumberland County Courthouse, police said.
3. The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area hosts the first of three fall rides planned to allow off-road vehicles access to paved streets in Shamokin to boost the tourism economy in the downtown. Taking it to the Streets on Saturday marks the third time city officials permitted off-road vehicles from the AOAA to access a monitored, dedicated route connecting riders to downtown restaurants and convenience stores. Additional rides are scheduled for October and November. Saturday’s event will mark the first time riders will travel into town on what’s envisioned as a potential permanent portal connecting Shamokin to the off-road park in southeastern Northumberland County. Terrace Avenue is a paper street that’s not maintained by the city. It runs along the base of a bank and parallel to Shamokin Creek, intersecting with Spurzheim Street near Rescue Hose Company.
4. Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu and Steve Youso, president and CEO of Geisinger Health Plan, are planning to drop in on Josephine Baylor when she and her family celebrate her 100th birthday Monday at the Emanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville. Josephine is a family friend of Ryu’s and a Geisinger Gold member with the health plan.
5. This month's Susquehanna Valley Progress meeting will host a discussion about the "alt right" on Thursday. The talk, including a slide show, will provide background on the political and cultural phenomenon that has come to be known as the alt right movement. It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Beaver Memorial Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.