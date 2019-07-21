1. There will be a safari-themed block party on Tuesday from 12-3 p.m. at the Grace S. Beck Elementary School playground, in Sunbury. There will be free food, music, games and activities for kids to enjoy, such as face painting, yard games, a safari-themed scavenger hunt and more.
All families will be allowed to fill a bag with free produce provided by Dressler’s Farm and Whispering Pines. The Early Childhood Education department of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way aims to increase family engagement and create a positive impact on family behaviors and child development in the local area.
The Beck Back-to-School Block Party provides families with fresh fruit and vegetables that will be located inside the gymnasium.
2. The Thomas Beaver Free Library continues its Summer Quest themed "A Universe of Stories" program with a change in time and day. Reflex Jiu Jitsu will present a program at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The free programs are usually at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the library’s community room.
3. A vote to hire a new executive director will be on the agenda when the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority board meets Wednesday morning. Board members are expected to choose between finalists Tony Stafford, who is the interim director, and Shirley Brough. The two met the public during a meet-and-greet July 10. Whoever is chosen will succeed former Executive Director Stacey Sommerfield. The BVRA board meets at 8 a.m. inside the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. The meeting is open to the public.
4. St. Joseph Catholic Church begins its 150th-anniversary celebration of the dedication of the church building with two events in the coming week. The Rev. Timothy Marcoe, the church’s pastor since June 17, said a special Mass will commemorate the dedication of July 25, 1869, with Marcoe serving as celebrant. He will celebrate the Mass at 7 p.m Thursday in the church, at 68 Center St. The church has invited previous pastors, priests who grew up in the parish and local pastors. Marcoe said both events will be “open to the community with anyone welcome.”
5. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area are hosting a Coffee with the Candidates from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Shade Mountain Winery in Lewisburg. The event, moderated by The Daily Item’s managing editor Bill Bowman, will feature the candidates seeking election to the 85th Legislative District of Pennsylvania: Republican David Rowe, Democratic Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, and Independent Clair Moyer.