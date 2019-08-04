1. The Susquehanna Valley Mall could be sold at a public auction Friday in the Snyder County Courthouse, Middleburg.
U.S. Bank National Association requested the Monroe Township mall be sold to recover nearly $33.4 million owed by Susquehanna Valley Mall Associates (SVMA).
The potential sale will not affect Boscov's, which opened in 1977, one year before the mall.
Numerous retail shops and anchors including Bon-Ton, Sears and JC Penney closed in recent years and several storefronts are empty.
2. The Shikellamy School Board meets Thursday and directors may discuss operations of the district’s new district police department.
The board hired a police chief and one officer, both part-time, but a new state law reduced the arresting powers of school police officers. The law now only allows school police to issue summary citations. Schools would need to summon another police agency to conduct any other investigation.
The board meets at 7 p.m. at the district administration building on Packer Island.
3. An Episcopal priest who founded a community of women survivors of prostitution, trafficking and addiction is the guest speaker at a social justice weekend retreat this weekend at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Retreat Center in Danville.
The Rev. Becca Stevens, founder and president of Thistle Farms, in Nashville, Tennessee, will speak on Friday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:45 to 1 p.m. She also will conduct a Bible study class and a workshop session on social justice.
Stevens has been featured in The New York Times, on ABC World News and NPR, and was named a 2016 CNN Hero and a White House “Champion of Change.” She was featured in the PBS documentary A Path Appears, named Humanitarian of the Year by the Small Business Council of America, and inducted into the Tennessee Women’s Hall of Fame.
4. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce transportation committee meets at 7 a.m. Friday at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam. The committee encourages public sector support for improved roads, streets, highways, bridges, airports and traffic flow to enhance the Greater Susquehanna Valley as a place to operate a business.
5. High school juniors and seniors are invited to attend an all-day open house event Friday called Build Your Future at Susquehanna University, where they will learn how the school’s academic programs can prepare them for 21st-century jobs. This program offers participants an inside look into academics, social life and career development. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at the Degenstein Campus Center.