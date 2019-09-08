1. Bucknell professor Alexander Riley will be the guest speaker for the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the Best Western meeting rooms, next door to the Country Cupboard, Route 15, Lewisburg.
Riley, author of "Angry Patriots, the Crash of United Flight 93," will discuss the symbolic impact and role of the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, on 9/11.
2. East Buffalo Township Supervisors plan to discuss wetland development as well as funding contributions to the regional police and recreation authorities at its meeting Monday night at 5:30. The wetland is targeted for 1.25 acres of vacant land just west of the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School building in Lewisburg. The project received state grant funding and is meant to be used as an educational tool for science classes. Township supervisors plan to discuss and potentially vote on a maintenance agreement for Lewisburg Area School District to care for the property, township Manager Stacey Kifolo said.
Supervisors may discuss how many police protection units, which are used to measure hours of service, they plan to purchase from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department — a central point of contention in the ongoing litigation with police partner Lewisburg Borough.
The supervisors may also discuss funding for the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. The supervisors will consider a 2 percent increase and whether to fund the authority at current levels or to reduce it since the authority turned over ownership of the regional rail-trail, according to Kifolo.
3. The Montour County commissioners are expected to vote on zoning changes during its meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
On recommendations by a zoning ordinance committee, the Montour County Planning Commission approved rezoning some land in Anthony Township and changing the zoning maps.
People who bought land from Talen Energy found they weren't able to do much with it because it is zoned for public and semi-public use for recreational purchases.
4. Political scientist Lee Epstein will deliver the lecture, “The Evolving U.S. Supreme Court,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Faylor Lecture Hall.
Faylor Lecture Hall is in Fisher Hall on Susquehanna University's campus.
5. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 11th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg. The event features premier economist Anirban Basu, president & CEO of the Sage Policy Group, for his presentation titled "To All the Economists I've Loved Before.” This presentation supplies detailed discussions regarding, global, national and regional economic performance trends that will impact the Valley's business community in the year to come.