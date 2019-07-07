1. East Buffalo Township Supervisors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for the first full meeting of the board’s latest iteration.
Supervisors Char Gray and Matt Schumacher late last month appointed Jim Murphy to fill a board vacancy.
Murphy succeeds David Rowe, who resigned as he seeks election to the 85th House seat in the state Legislature. Murphy doesn’t have much time on his appointment: about six months. The position is up for election in the fall.
Union County Republicans haven’t yet announced a ballot replacement for Rowe, who was looking to be elected to a six-year term on the township board before being chosen as the GOP candidate for the House seat.
2. Sunbury City Council meets Monday at City Hall at 6:15 p.m.
Council will be discussing the upcoming Sunbury Celebration, which kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend.
3. On Tuesday, Northumberland Borough Council meets at the borough building at 7 p.m.
As the detours once again are in place, after the weeklong Pineknotter Days, this is a chance to express observations to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representative, who will be there to make a monthly report to the council.
4. The Montour County commissioners will hear from Geisinger officials on plans for the Geisinger Authority to borrow up to $1 billion in tax-exempt bonds for numerous projects including Montour and Northumberland counties. Hospital officials will seek approval on the bond issue in each county where work is proposed. The commissioners meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
5. The 10th annual Ta-Ta Trot in Selinsgrove will be held Saturday at the Selinsgrove Area High School.
Registration will be held from from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the high school cafeteria and 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. on the morning of the event.
The event raises money for cancer research.