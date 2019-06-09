1. Sunbury City Council meets Monday and will discuss the recent testing of the possible new police officer hiring. Council meets at 6:15 p.m. inside city hall.
2. Proposed changes to federal flood maps will be explained and discussed during the East Buffalo Township Supervisors meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Members of Mid-Penn Engineering and Central Keystone Council of Government will address the issue. It’s not expected township supervisors will act on the proposal, according to Township Manager Stacey Kifolo.
The proposed updates to the 100-year flood zone are related to the pending hotel development at Penn Commons. An information session for Lewisburg residents was held in April.
Kifolo said letters to township property owners directly impacted by the proposal were to be mailed advising them of the information session.
Meetings are held at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
3. A Middleburg woman convicted in February of child endangerment charges for throwing a 14-year-old Bible Baptist Church of Kreamer summer camper off a bus will be sentenced on Wednesday in Snyder County Court.
Brenda L Kerstetter, 54, was found guilty by a jury in connection with the June 2018 incident during which she left a Middleburg teen on the side of the road after the girl got into a physical argument on the bus with Kerstetter’s daughter.
4. Danville Area school officials are expected to give an update at Wednesday night’s school board meeting on superintendent candidate interviews.
Board President Kevin Brouse said 12 candidates applied to replace Jason Bendle, who resigned in March. The board narrowed the list down and was scheduled to interview four the evening of June 5.
Bendle resigned suddenly on March 13 as part of a mutual agreement with the board. He had just started the second year of his five-year contract in January. He recently was hired as Shikellamy School District superintendent.
Ricki Boyle, a former district director of pupil services, is serving as Danville’s acting superintendent at $450 per day.
5. On Friday, in Bloomsburg, “The Moving Wall” will visit the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "The Moving Wall" is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Gate 5. The replica will open around-the-clock June 14, 15, 16 and 17. The visit is sponsored by veterans’ organizations in Columbia County, which conducted fundraisers to bring it to the area. The wall will be staffed during the day and security will be provided at night.