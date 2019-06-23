1. Montour County will hold a public hearing and project development workshop for Community Development Block Grant funds at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse, on Mill Street, Danville. The county commissioners plan to submit an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for CDBG funds. The county expects to receive $312,193 and Danville borough expects to receive $95,201. The borough held a public hearing on the funds on June 11 in its borough building.
2. Gaudenzia Coal Township, a drug rehabilitation center at the Northumberland County South Campus, is hosting an open house from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Friday to celebrate the new outpatient/residential drug and alcohol treatment facility. The open house will include tours, guest speakers, dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. and light refreshments. The facility is located at 500 Northumberland County Drive, Coal Township.
3. Lewisburg’s 25th Gala 4th of July Celebration begins with the annual parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade begins at the former high school on Market Street, moves east on Market Street to Third Street, then south to Bucknell University President's Grove. The Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee announced the nonprofit Liberty War Bird Association will have its Huey 823 perform a flyover of the parade route. It will land at BZ Motors and remain there on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fireworks finish off the full-day celebration, beginning about 9:30 p.m. A listing of events, including a Veterans’ Recognition Ceremony and musical performances, is available at www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com.
4. On Thursday, the plight of dairy farmers in the Valley is one of the topics at a meeting, “Crisis in Rural Pa.” at Wild Goose Farm, 2099 Beaver Run Road, Lewisburg. Speakers will include Brenda Cochran, dairy farmer and a member of Farm Women United and Jennifer Mapes, a dairy farmer in Mifflinburg. There will be a potluck dinner prior to the meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The meeting is sponsored by Susquehanna Valley Progress.
5. Sunbury City Council meets at 6:15 inside the Masonic Lodge on Market Street Monday night. The Masonic lodge will play host Monday night as part of Mayor Kurt Karlovich's council meeting tour through the city. The discussion will be about the city police force and the possible hiring of more officers. Council will also be updated on the search for a new police building.