1. The Northumberland County Salary Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the purpose of creating a full-time position of facility manager at the Northumberland County Jail.
The meeting will be held in the public meeting room at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.
2. The Montour County commissioners will hold their last on-the-road meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by the Mayberry Township supervisors at 162 High Road.
3. A new strategic plan for Lewisburg Area School District will be reviewed in public during a work session of the school board.
The session begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the high school on Newman Road. Directors are expected to discuss details of the strategic plan. It would be the successor plan to the district’s Vision 2020, a long-term strategic plan developed in 2006-2007.
Full-day kindergarten, implementation of a one-to-one technology initiative, and the construction of the new high school were all the result of goals established in Vision 2020.
The district hosted a public workshop in February to guide creation of the new five-year plan. They touched on buildings and grounds, academics, health and extracurriculars.
4. A 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at the All-Inclusive Playground in East Snyder Park will be held Thursday in Penn Township.
The 9,600-square-foot playground features handicapped-accessible equipment that can be used by people of all abilities.
The $475,000 playground was built with community donations to the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, which worked with Playworld to develop the site.
5. Selinsgrove will play host to 1,800 people at the 12th annual Hops, Vines and Wine Festival on Saturday.
The event, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature 47 beer, wine and distillery vendors and a live performance by the Ann Kerstetter Band.
The festival was first held in 2008 as a fundraiser for Selinsgrove Projects Inc., a community revitalization group. It was one of the first in the Valley and to date has netted a profit of $516,301.
All proceeds are spent on updating downtown buildings and property. Funds have been spent on restoring the town clock and maintaining the Commons park, Handlan said.
This year, SPI offered $45,000 in matching funds to businesses that upgraded their property.