1. Monday is the final day of Ralpho Township’s All Home Days, the Labor Day weekend event honoring veterans, past and present.
All Home Days traces its history back to the autumn of 1919, when World War I servicemen and servicewomen were welcomed home to Ralpho Township at the war’s end. The first celebration was a gala event with a picnic and dinner.
Monday's highlights include a Rotary 5K, flower show, Veteran K9 demonstration, music by Memory Lane from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., a chicken barbecue dinner and a 4 p.m. special presentation by state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser, followed by a Tribute to Veterans at 4:30 p.m.
2. Potential investments using federal Opportunity Zones, which allows deferments or elimination of taxes on capital gains, will be highlighted during a Community Revitalization Forum on Tuesday in Shamokin.
Congressman Dan Meuser and state Rep. Kurt Masser host the forum, which is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 400 E. Independence St. Representatives of the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture will be on hand.
The event is designed to highlight potential opportunities between business leaders and development partners.
RSVPs are due Monday by contacting Meuser’s Pottsville office at 570-871-6370.
3. Riverside Borough Council has switched its meeting to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building due to the Labor Day holiday. September marks the council resuming two meetings a month. They only met once a month during the summer.
4. Selinsgrove Borough Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a proposed ordinance amendment to allow home-based businesses.
The council’s regularly scheduled meeting was moved from Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
5. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Think About Energy Briefing from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. The event will feature U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12 of Kreamer, and representatives from Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Energy Transfer Partners and Panda Power. The event is focused on how natural gas is fueling power demands, manufacturing, local businesses, transportation and the economy.