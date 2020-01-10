1. Bucknell men's basketball takes on Holy Cross in an afternoon contest, Saturday at 2 p.m., Sojka Pavillion, on the University campus. The Bison are currently 6-10; Holy Cross is 2-14. Reserved seats are $15; youth (2-18) $8; seniors, $10.
2. The Sunbury Social Club, at 353 East Drive, transitions into a comedy club, 7 p.m. Saturday, with stand up performances by three comics from Wise Crackers Comedy clubs. The show is a fundraiser for a local Scouting program. The three comedians will each perform for 30 minutes. The price of admission, $35 for individuals, $60 for a couple, includes the performances, food provided by The Piggy's Butt, and non-alcoholic drinks.
3. Stand-up comic Artie Lange will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St., Harrisburg. Lange, perhaps best known for his years as Howard Stern's radio sidekick, is also a TV and movie actor. Tickets are $35. For more information, 717-214-2787.
4. Campus Theatre's National Theatre Live series continues Sunday afternoon with a live feed of Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1 p.m. from the Bridge Theatre in London. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) stars. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors. The theater is at 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
5. Deadheads rejoice. The Grateful Dead's musical legacy lives on in performances by Deadgrass, a self-described string band that interprets the music of Jerry Garcia. The sets run from 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 North Eighth St. in Mifflinburg. Reserved seating is $17, general admission is $15 and day of walkup is $22. Call 570-966-7878 for more information.