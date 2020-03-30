Pennsylvania surpassed the 3,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the largest single-day increase since state health officials started tracking totals in mid-March.
Four more Pennsylvania residents have died, according to the most recent report, pushing the state total to 38.
The State Department of Health confirmed 649 new cases Sunday, a 23.4 percent increase from Saturday to 3,394 cases logged since early March.
Cases have now been identified in 58 of 67 counties — including three of four Valley counties.
There have been 30,061 negative tests and 353 people were admitted to a hospital, according to Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.
According to Sunday’s release, there have been four cases in Montour County, two in Snyder County and one in Northumberland County. Union County is one of the nine counties that does not have a confirmed case. There have been six confirmed cases in Columbia County and 21 in Schuylkill County.
Sunday’s data shows that 41 percent of the confirmed cases in the state are in residents between the ages of 25-49. Twenty-seven percent of the cases are in residents 50-64 and 19 percent are 65 or older.
Residents 65 or older represent nearly half — 49 percent — of hospitalizations. Twenty-one percent of hospitalizations are in residents 25-49 and 27 percent are in residents 50-64.
Approximately 110 of the total patients that have been hospitalized have required treatment in an intensive care unit, said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pa. Secretary of Health, at a noon-time press conference on Sunday. “And 64 of those have required the use of ventilators.”
Currently, the state has 3,400 intensive care beds, she said. “Approximately 40 percent of our ICU beds are still available, although this number fluxuates on a day-to-day basis.
“Our health care system has capacity at this time to deal with patients with COVID-19,” Levine said, “but we are watching that data on our internal dashboard every day.”
But what the state is working on, Levine cautioned, is “to try to prevent a surge of patients that could potentially overwhelm our healthcare system. That is the purpose of our mitigation efforts, including the stay-at-home orders.”
Levine also discussed testing in rural Pennsylvania.
“I think the statistics are accurate,” she said. “We encourage people with significant symptoms to seek out health care evaluation,” she said. “And then those individuals will be tested. It isn’t surprising that we would see less cases in rural Pennsylvania because there is much less population density. We know that we have an undercount in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation in terms of the number of patients. Some patients with mild symptoms are staying home.
“But we can presume at this time that if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, that’s what you have,” Levine said.
‘Masks4All’
As the fight to combat COVID-19 continues, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., urged Pennsylvanians on Sunday to cover their mouths and noses when they must venture out of their homes.
Toomey noted his support for the“Masks4All” movement, a citizen DIY social media movement, #masks4all, started as a way to combat the coronavirus.
“I would encourage people to make sure if you’re going outside, cover up,” he said in a statement. “Cover your nose and mouth. My mask will keep someone else safe and their mask will keep me safe. I’m not suggesting that this is any kind of guarantee and it probably doesn’t have tremendous value for the person wearing the mask. But it probably does significantly reduce the risk that people could inadvertently transmit it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that masks are not necessary for the general public unless a person is showing signs of illness.
Toomey also said that people should follow Governor Wolf’s order of staying home as much as possible and that N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers and emergency responders.
Hospital fundraisers
Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, has set up a COVID-19 fund “to directly aid the facility’s response to the health care needs of tne community during this unprecedented time.”
“If you’ve ever considered a gift to Geisinger, now is the time to give,” hospital officials wrote in a press release announcing the formation of the fund. “Your support will make a tremendous impact for our teams as well as your family, friends and neighbors.”
Donations will be used to fund childcare and other support services, purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), make more COVID-19 tests available and support other innovative research to combat the virus.
Evangelical Community Hospital is also accepting donations.
Anyone wishing to donate new or unused supplies, food items, or services, should contact Donna Schuck, associate vice president of development, at 570-522-2596 or email donna.schuck@evanhospital.com.
The hospital may not be able to utilize or accept all goods and services people are interested in donating.
Food assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Saturday their approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s (PDA) request to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program in each of the Commonwealth’s 67 counties.
This program allows food banks to provide food assistance to all Pennsylvanians who are experiencing significant economic challenges due to the spread of COVID-19, by reducing administrative hurdles they would otherwise face.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created and worsened many health and economic challenges for Pennsylvania families, including food insecurity,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
“I wrote a letter to Secretary [of Agriculture] Perdue in support of PDA’s request so that the Bureau of Food Assistance can serve all of our families who need help, including an influx of children, older adults and displaced workers.”
USDA’s approval of the request will allow PDA and its partners to more efficiently distribute foods to those most affected by the public health crisis.
In these unprecedented times, Casey said, PDA requires additional flexibilities to not only meet this augmented need, but to protect the health and safety of staff, volunteers and individuals seeking assistance.
The Disaster Household Feeding Program will give PDA the funding and the flexibility to serve all Pennsylvanians who walk through a food bank’s doors, Casey said.