LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors by a split vote adopted a resolution supporting the state and federal constitutions, specifically U.S. citizens’ rights to own firearms.
The resolution adopted mirrors language in a resolution passed last week by Mifflinburg Borough Council, according to East Buffalo Township Supervisor Chair Matt Schumacher.
Schumacher and fellow supervisor, Char Gray, voted in favor of the resolution. Supervisor Jim Knight voted in opposition.
Resolutions differ from ordinances. An ordinance is a municipal law. A resolution amounts to an official position. The supervisors opted against considering an ordinance, Schumacher said, to avoid legalities and potential conflicts with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
A group of Union County residents launched a local push aiming to have Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance adopted across Union County.
