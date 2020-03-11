LEWISBURG — Attempts to settle the police funding lawsuit out of court failed as litigation continues between East Buffalo Township Supervisors and Lewisburg Borough Council, according to a statement from township officials.
“There is no plan for negotiation of a revised intergovernmental agreement,” Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said, quoting an official statement from the Board of Supervisors. “The borough is moving forward with litigation with the next step being a costly litigation process.”
Citing the statement, Kifolo said the borough in February rejected an offer to negotiate using a township-created draft agreement as a starting point. The offer initially was made in November and reiterated through followup communications between the respective attorneys on the lawsuit, Kifolo said.
The statement was to be read during Monday’s township supervisors meeting. However, a lengthy discussion on a proposed solar energy ordinance prevented the reading, Kifolo said.
Lewisburg Borough filed suit in February 2019 against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, a governing body consisting of members of both municipalities.
Attorneys for both municipalities indicated in court documents earlier this year that they were pursuing a settlement. As a result, a judicial order moved back the bench trial to the third quarter of 2020 and also delayed deadlines for discovery evidence and pretrial.
At issue is municipal funding. The borough seeks to maintain a 52-48 split, with the township paying the larger portion. The township holds that it’s up to either municipality to request a specific amount of coverage — which could push a contribution higher or lower — rather than a percentage split.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO