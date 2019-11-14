LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township received $225,000 from the state to revamp its 17-acre public park along Fairground Road next to the municipal building, according to a grant announcement Thursday from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The township applied for $250,000 from the state and set aside more than $250,000 to match the grant. Work includes new dugouts, a pavilion, paved parking and revamped driveway, walking loops, stormwater management, a boardwalk and a bridge crossing Bull Run.
New Berlin received $40,000 for further development at Plum Street Park, including construction of a pedestrian walkway and landscaping.
Turbotville received $40,000 for work at Turbotville Community Park, including stormwater management, playground equipment and safety surfacing.