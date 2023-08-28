DANVILLE — Mahoning Township residents expressed concerns regarding a possible zoning change on "the hill" in the township, the area consisting of Upper, Middle and Lower streets.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn explained the area is currently zoned as a Moderate Density Residential (MR) District and township supervisors are considering changing it to a High Density Residential (HR) District.
Under the current ordinance, this is the most restrictive district in the township. The change to HR would allow multi-family dwellings if room on the lot would allow, according to VonBlohn.
Zoning Officer Jim Dragano added that most homes on Middle and Upper Streets could not be expanded without a variance under the current zoning ordinance.
Among the many concerns expressed by those who reside in the area were drainage issues, lack of sidewalks, lack of lights. However, speeding and parking issues seemed to be of most concern.
"I have talked to everybody in the neighborhood and have measured the streets," Valerie Tanner, of Middle Street, said. "Upper Street is terrible to go through. Our streets are just so small."
Tanner presented the board with a petition she said was signed by residents of the neighborhood.
Residents agreed the traffic issues in the area result from employees traveling to and from Geisinger Medical Center and said they were worried these issues would worsen if more buildings were constructed.
"Twice a day, traffic is crazy," Chris Fish, of Lower Street, said. "When Geisinger employees are going to work and going home."
Another resident said there were instances in which he had to sit in his driveway for up to ten minutes before someone let him pull out onto the road.
The ordinance amendment will be formally considered by the township zoning hearing board at a public hearing at 4:30 on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Mahoning Township Municipal Building at 849 Bloom Road in Danville.
At this time, the board will hear public comment regarding the amendment. "They will take testimony for and against the amendment," VonBlohn said. "At the close of the hearing, it will go into the regular supervisors meeting."
Supervisor John Whelan reassured residents the board would take their concerns seriously.
"We have heard a lot of good points tonight," Whelan said. "I won't speak for the rest of the board, but I will keep an open mind on this."