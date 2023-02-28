SELINSGROVE — Monroe Township plans to request bids for securing recycling and composting operations later this month.
The township will be requesting bids to install automated gates and a pay system at the recycling and composting sites at 39 Municipal Drive in Selinsgrove.
The town supervisors have not decided what the pay system will be and, according to zoning officer Rick Bailey, access to the sites at this point will only be open to township residents.
Both the recycling and composting sites will be monitored by security cameras and access hours will be limited.