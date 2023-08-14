DANVILLE — Township supervisors are asking residents to clean up debris on their properties after a storm last week lead to a massive clean up, according to Lloyd Craig of the township department of streets and infrastructure.
The department was faced with a major cleanup at the intersection of Locust and Linden lanes last Monday night after a pile of brush, limbs, and other debris' created a mess on Locust Lane and in five to six neighboring yards, Craig said.
This was not the first of this sort of instance. The department has previously cleaned up logs, building lumber, Christmas trees and more, Craig added.
"There is no reason for anyone in this township to throw a Christmas tree in the creek," he said. "The township spends about a month picking up Christmas trees."
Officials encouraged residents to not only take care of their own properties, but to be mindful of their neighbors' as well. "If anybody sees something, say something to us," Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said. "Give us an address."
The clean ups that occur as a result of these yard waster pileups come out of taxpayer money, Chairman Bill Lynn added.
The township provides a yard waste pickup service to residents, including one from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Each property is limited to 5 bags at a maximum of 50 pounds, as well as small piles of brush, tied together if possible, township supervisors said.
Residents should email JDOG at yards@mahoningtownship.org or call 570-759-7715 with a name and street address for pickup services.