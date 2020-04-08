Dry heat sterilizers manufactured at Thermal Product Solutions in Union County are being tested to decontaminate face masks and other protective gear worn by frontline medical providers treating COVID-19 patients.
If successful, the sterilizers could allow hospitals to safely reuse the gear like N95 respirator masks that’s been widely reported to be in short supply across the country.
“Our dry heat sterilizers have been used for decades in the decontamination and sterilization of all forms of microbial life and it only made sense to begin testing their efficacy on sterilizing PPE for hospitals and emergency personnel. We are looking to find additional testing partners quickly and ultimately receive FDA approval to help fight the COVID-19 spread,” Greg Jennings, president and CEO, said.
Thermal Product Solutions, or TPS, manufactures, tests and sells industrial and laboratory ovens including dryers and curing ovens as well as sterilizing machines and environmental test chambers and rooms at its plant in New Columbia.
Two models of the Gruenberg sterilizers are being tested. One is a tabletop model that has capacity starting at 1.25 cubic feet. A much larger unit offers a capacity of 1,000 cubic feet.
According to TPS, the larger unit is estimated to have the capacity to sterilize 15,000 to 18,000 masks per day based on a cycle time of roughly one hour.
Denny Mendler, general manager, said TPS partnered with Harvard and Stony Brook universities to test models of its Gruenberg sterilizers.
“We are targeting within the next two weeks,” Mendler said of solidifying results and offering the sterilization equipment to the health care industry.
The Gruenberg sterilizers utilize convection airflow and dry heat for the process. Heat is absorbed by the item being sterilized for a period of time until it reaches the proper temperature needed to destroy microorganisms and achieve sterilization.
Since the coronavirus spreading globally is new, or novel, Mendler said its thermal stability is unknown. Researchers turned to the SARS virus that spread beginning in 2002. It’s a strain most closely associated in humans with the current coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
According to Mendler, prior in vitro studies shows SARS deteriorated at 132.8 degrees Fahrenheit after 30 minutes. When incubation was extended to 90 minutes or the temperature turned up to 167 degrees Fahrenheit, the virus’s infectivity disabled.
“Thus, we presume that incubation at 100˚C (212 degrees Fahrenheit), as performed in our pilot study, is sufficient to inactivate SARS-CoV-2,” Mendler said.
Once sterilization is completed, the masks are inspected to ensure filtration is still effective, that structural integrity is intact and that they still fit.
“Anything above these temperatures has caused the model 1860 but not the 1870 N95 masks to fail the quantitative fit tests,” Mendler said.