DANVILLE — Longtime coach Jeff Brandt is retiring as winter and spring track and field coach, effective this school year.
The Danville Area School Board approved his retirement on Wednesday night. Brandt will continue as cross-country coach, Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
The board also approved the employment of Keith Hampton as a long-term substitute science teacher at the high school for the 2019-2020 school year at a yearly salary of $49,418; the employment of Alixandria Murphy as a long-term substitute at Liberty Valley Intermediate School for reading and gifted services for the 2019-2020 school year at a yearly salary of $49,418; accepted the resignation of Justin Petrovich as a paraprofessional at Danville Primary School; approved the hiring of Koebi Corcoran as an autistic support paraprofessional at the primary school at $11.25 an hour; approved the employment of Cassandra Cook as an education assistant at Danville Head Start at $11.35 an hour, pending the receipt of all clearances and documentation; and agreed to the hiring of Alexis Patterson as a classroom aide at Danville Head Start at an hourly rate of $10.81.
Student Blake Nizinski also told the board he hopes to start a Veterans Awareness Club at the high school to raise awareness of local veterans and establish a connection between them and students, and to expose interested students to the military and its opportunities.
— JOE SYLVESTER