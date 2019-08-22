SUNBURY — Cheryl Kleman had never been to the Northumberland County Fair in its previous 19 years, but this year, she went.
The Shamokin woman’s granddaughter, Tulip Wilk, 13, also of Shamokin, is exhibiting her lionhead and Rex mix rabbit at the fair for the first time.
“I never knew of it,” Kleman said on Wednesday evening, the first night of the fair.
But one she got to know fair board member Kim Clemens, a previous board president, she became aware of the fair and liked what she saw.
“I think it’s really nice,” Kleman said.
The fair continues through Saturday at Tall Cedars Grove, along Seven Points Road in Rockefeller Township.
Tulip said she hoped her rabbit would win, but she said she was competing against Clemens’ daughter Katelyn, 13, who has exhibited before.
Clemens said Katelyn and her sister, Morgan, 17, both exhibit animals.
Clemens and her husband, John, bring in a mini horse, mini donkey, a mini baby goat, miniature calves and rabbits for the petting zoo.
She said this is the fourth year the fair has been at Tall Cedars Grove after many years at the Sunbury Armory. The first Northumberland County Fair was held at All Home Days in Elysburg.
She said the latest venue is the best site.
“Thank goodness for community donations and sponsors,” Clemens said.
She said that has enabled the fair to have free parking and free admission.
Attendance was a bit sparse on Wednesday evening, except for the crowd gathered around the tractor pull. But there is plenty more for fairgoers to check out during the week, including agricultural exhibits and judging, mutton busting, musical entertainment and a variety of eats, from cheeseburgers to cheesesteaks, gourmet hot dogs to deep-fried Oreos.
The fair opens at 3 p.m. today, Senior Citizens Day. Kimbo and Bryan will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. and MidLife Cowboys from 7 to 9 p.m. Mutton Busting is at 7 p.m.