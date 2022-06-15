DANVILLE — Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project scheduled for next week will close a portion of Bloom Road in Cooper Township, Montour County.
On Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, June 24, Bloom Road will be closed between Tower Drive and Steltz Road while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.
A detour using Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Route 11, and Tower Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County will be in place for the duration of the project.