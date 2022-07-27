MONTANDON — A portion of Route 405 will be closed starting next week in West Chillisquaque and Point Townships for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road, just south of Milton in West Chillisquaque Township, and Ridge Road, north of Northumberland in Point Township. Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection with the former Route 147.
A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 45, and Route 405 will be in place for approximately two months. Local traffic will be able to access businesses and homes. The reconstruction of this portion of Route 405 is expected to be completed by September 2022.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.