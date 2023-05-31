SUNBURY — Motorists are advised of lane shifts today on the Priestley Bridge and Edison bridges, Route 405, between Northumberland and Sunbury.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be removing light poles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Motorists can expect lane shifts where work is performed, a PennDOT spokesman said.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes and shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone.