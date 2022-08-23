NEW COLUMBIA — The Route 15 on-ramp from New Columbia Road will have some delays today as work continues on an ongoing bridge project in White Deer Township, Union County
Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, new concrete beams will be delivered for the ongoing bridge replacement project on Old Route 15. Motorists should expect periodic traffic stops for approximately 15 minutes at a time to allow for the delivery of the beams.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.