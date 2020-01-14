Traffic diverted around Route 147 sinkhole

HERNDON — A water main break under South Main Street in the borough on Tuesday caused a small sinkhole to form on the road, which is also Route 147, a state highway.
Herndon firefighters were diverting southbound traffic around the 4-foo-by-4-foot hole in front of a vacant home at 272 St. Main St. The hole, filled with crumbled pavement, was only about a foot deep.
Dean Williard, treasurer of the Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, was at the site just after 3 p.m. after the sinkhole was discovered. A representative of the state Department of Transportation was there and was contacting a crew in Riverside working on another project.
"They're going to help us with the flagging until we get the construction guys in," Williard said.
PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker said later in the day, "It's a water main break, but it's in Herndon borough. It's not a PennDOT issue."
She said just before 6 p.m. that a contractor was on the scene to repair the break and the hole. She expected the lane to be reopened later Tuesday night.