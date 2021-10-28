WATSONTOWN — A Milton man stopped by police for a vehicle code violation was discovered with an illegally owned and loaded firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Jason. M. Enterline, 36, of Milton, was charged with three felony counts of a person not to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number and firearms not to be carried without a license; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; and a summary count of operating a vehicle without valid inspection. The charges were filed by Sgt. Timothy A. Kiefaber in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
At 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Watsontown Police conducted a traffic stop on Enterline in the 200 block of Main Street. A subsequent investigation found Enterline, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, was in possession of and concealed a loaded firearm on his person. The firearm was without identifying serial numbers. Additionally, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle, police said.
Enterline was arraigned Thursday morning and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 10.