Traffic sound, speed among data collected in Lewisburg

Some of the recording equipment on Market Street in Lewisburg as part of a traffic study.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

LEWISBURG — The general public gets its first look at the final results of the Market Street Corridor Study during a presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Campus Theatre.

The study is born out of concerns raised by downtown merchants and borough officials who believe congestion disrupted Market Street’s appeal — harder to park, more difficult to cross streets, noisier — and could be cutting into sales receipts.

The engineering firm behind the study, Traffic Planning and Design, will make the presentation with representatives of the Borough of Lewisburg. According to a press release, the presentation will provide a summary of results along with conclusions and recommendations.

Campus Theatre is located at 413 Market St.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO

