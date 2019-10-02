LEWISBURG — The general public gets its first look at the final results of the Market Street Corridor Study during a presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Campus Theatre.
The study is born out of concerns raised by downtown merchants and borough officials who believe congestion disrupted Market Street’s appeal — harder to park, more difficult to cross streets, noisier — and could be cutting into sales receipts.
The engineering firm behind the study, Traffic Planning and Design, will make the presentation with representatives of the Borough of Lewisburg. According to a press release, the presentation will provide a summary of results along with conclusions and recommendations.
Campus Theatre is located at 413 Market St.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO