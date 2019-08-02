Traffic to switch next week on Front Street in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — There will be a traffic switch next week on Front Street for motorists traveling from the direction of Danville into Northumberland Borough, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spsokesman David Thompson.
Traffic will be switched from the left to the right side of Front Street, Thompson said. Construction crews will perform work on the left side of the street. Parking restrictions will be in effect on both sides of Front Street.
The work is part of the $14 million Duke Street road reconstruction project, which involves complete curb-to-curb reconstruction of Duke, Water, King and Front streets, new traffic signal equipment and improved drainage among other things.
Ted Deptula, PennDOT assistant construction engineer, has said the entire project, is targeted for completion during the summer of 2020.
PennDOT's goal for 2019 is to complete the road reconstruction, leaving final paving for 2020.
Read more about the project at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.