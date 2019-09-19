LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority collected its first hotel tax payments since its creation last year.
The Trail Authority received $95,061.76, according to board member and acting county clerk Shawn McLaughlin.
The 5-percent tax is paid by guests of short-term and overnight lodging. It had been 3 percent but was raised in 2018 to support the operations of the newly formed Trail Authority, which oversees operations of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and hiking/biking tourism initiatives.
The hotel tax is paid to the Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau, which keeps 80 percent and redirects 20 percent to the county.
