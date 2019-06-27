The Union County Trail Authority took ownership of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and is directing maintenance along the 9.5-mile fitness path between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
A baseline trail assessment completed by Larson Design Group recommends a combined $104,300 in maintenance and safety improvements. For now, the Trail Authority is taking to addressing immediate needs: mowing grass, cutting away brush and overgrown tree limbs, taking measures to restore areas washed out by stormwater.
The deed transfer hasn’t yet been recorded but members of the county authority and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority signed the deed and related paperwork at a settlement last week.
“We are considering ourselves owners even though it’s not recorded. We signed the deeds and the transfers,” Union County Commissioner John Showers said.
“There are still a few details,” Showers said, referring to transfer documents, “but at this point, we’ve assumed responsibility of the trail. The trail is ours.”
The transfer is nearly a year in the making.
County commissioners announced last June the launch of a hiking and biking tourism initiative. The board created the Trail Authority to steer the initiative. The rail trail is at the center of the plans and the Recreation Authority welcomed the transfer of ownership so it could focus on programming and other initiatives of its own.
The Trail Authority hoped to take the rail trail on Jan. 1. That didn’t happen. Several subsequent closing dates came and went including June 3. Both sides cited holdups over complications concerning missing information and easement agreements.
Sandra Cook, chair of the Recreation Authority, said the Jan. 1 target date wasn’t realistic.
“You’re talking about a trail created years ago with streams of funding and paperwork. I knew pulling together all of that information was going to be a challenge,” Cook said.
With the rail trail changing hands, Cook said the Recreation Authority would refocus its upkeep of the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park on Saint Mary Street.
Recording of the property transfer remains pending over another paperwork technicality, according to Shawn McLaughlin, acting county clerk.
“We’re asking patience from the public. It was a little hard to lay plans to move forward. This transfer was just eluding us,” Showers said.
“The weeds are getting high around the wooden fencing. The brush is hanging out over the trail in a lot of places,” McLaughlin said.
“We think within a few short weeks it will be looking tip-top,” Showers said.
Showers said the authority is in talks with the county’s adult probation department to finalize a plan where those sentenced to probation can cut grass and trim weeds and brush towards court-ordered community service.
Aside from addressing overgrowth, the board authorized a contractor to begin painting lines at crossings and at the parking lots at each end of the trail, McLaughlin said.
Larson Design recommends $61,500 for trail repairs and $42,800 for safety upgrades where the trail crosses Forest Hill Road and Fairground Road.
“Overall, the trail is in good condition. Most of the deficiencies encountered during the trail assessment pertain to erosion and settlement. Additionally, several general maintenance issues were noted,” the report states.
Among the recommendations are clearing sediment buildup from drain pipes, fixing washouts and taking measures to reduce stormwater impact, repairing damaged wooden fencing, replacing damaged or stolen signs and adding flashing lights and additional signage at the two noted crossings.
The recommendations will be reviewed and implemented as needed and as funds are made available, Showers and McLaughlin said.