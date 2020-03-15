By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — Election staff in Northumberland County start training on the new voting machines on Tuesday.
Tara Purcell, the county election director, said eight office staff members and election day runners will receive hardware training on Tuesday while pollworkers and judges of elections for 74 polling stations will be part of the training program in April. The cost of the purchase of 190 voting machines from Elections Systems and Software with additional hardware, software and support services was $962,489 before reimbursement.
“We will be ready for primary election day,” said Purcell. “We’ll have one or two workers from each polling station receive the training in April.”
The dates in April are not set yet, she said.
“We’ll have the training and everyone will be qualified to run the machines by election day (on April 28),” said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning this year. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters used machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
The machines are being stored in a county-owned building near the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, said Schiccatano.
The county has money from the prison project coming under budget by $903,000 and revenue from a $1.5 million real estate purchase of county land to Parea BioSciences in Coal Township to use to help cover the cost of the new machines, said Schiccatano.