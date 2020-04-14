LEWISBURG — Transitions' annual auction scheduled for May 28 at Susquehanna University is canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The auction is our largest fundraiser, yielding about $80,000 of critical funding for the organization last year," Transitions Chief Executive Officer Susan Mathias said. "We understand so well that these are difficult times for everyone, particularly our clients and small businesses. We simply cannot ask the community to support the event this year and have decided to cancel it."
She said the auction will be back next year, on May 27, 2021, "bigger and better than ever."
The theme was “Plant a Seed.” Mathias said that captures what Transitions does, whether it is supporting a victim who is deciding how to leave their abusive spouse; teaching students in schools how to have healthy relationships, or providing therapy to someone who was abused as a child and is struggling to get on a positive path.
"These are just a few examples of our work in the Valley, and we are busier than ever these days," Mathias said. "We are working remotely, but available in all corners of Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties."
— JOE SYLVESTER