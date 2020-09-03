LEWISBURG — After eight years as Transitions CEO, Susan Mathias is stepping down from her position at the end of the year.
Transitions is a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse. The agency operates in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Mathias, 68, said on Thursday that "it was time to take a step back from the often strenuous day-to-day activities that are a part of the job."
She vowed to remain active as a voice for Transitions and victims. "I just need to leave my full-time CEO role. We have an amazing staff. We are all on board to make sure this 'transition' goes smoothly without any interruption or loss of focus on our primary purpose — our clients. We will keep growing and providing services and that's exciting."
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said, "Transitions has been so important, especially to the women and children in the Valley."
The organization under her leadership, he said, "has been in the forefront of developing, training and participating in programs that have been very beneficial with regard to their impact on the court and those who have to seek out court relief.
Mathias was "very pleasant to work with," Saylor noted. "But determined, in terms of whatever she wanted to accomplish. She has been a great asset to the Valley."
Transitions navigated well through the pandemic, Mathias said. "We are considered an essential service and first responder. Since April we have been very busy. As the counties re-opened, we anticipated a larger number of people reaching out for help when they were able to leave their homes. That's when our contact with clients really increased. Our PFA numbers are up, our housing numbers are up and we are overloaded with counseling requests."
Under Mathias's leadership, the organization has grown. When she started there were 13 employees; there are now 42. The budget has gone from approximately $900,000 to $3.2 million. Transitions has a full-time attorney now handling custody and divorce cases.
"A process has begun to fill this position," said Amy Gronlund, Transitions board president, "while preserving high-quality client services; ensuring a smooth transfer of responsibilities to a new person; and maintaining continuous communication throughout the process with employees, collaborative partners and the community."
During September, Gronlund continued, "we will recruit with a selection announced by the end of the year.
Mathias said that after she steps down, she plans to do some traveling, and spend more time with her family.