LEWISBURG — Domestic violence does not rest, not even in a global pandemic, according to the organizers of a virtual vigil on Wednesday night.
Transitions of PA hosted a Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil on Facebook on Wednesday evening to coincide with October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The vigil honored those who lost their lives to domestic violence, including 112 Pennsylvanians in 2019.
"Even with the COVID pandemic raging on, the epidemic of domestic violence has not stopped, it is still here," said Rachel Farrow, education specialist for Transitions. "We have to embrace each other through screens with our hearts and love and be the light. Home should always be a safe place."
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country.
Farrow, along with education specialist Nicole Yeager and outreach coordinator Lisa Eroh, led the vigil by listing all 112 names who lost their lives in 2019 in Pennsylvania and lighting a candle to honor them. They also asked for a moment of silence.
They specifically honored local victims who lost their lives in the last three years: Penny Mansfield, of Mount Carmel, in October 2017; Aaron Boone, of Lewisburg, in 2017; Heather Ann Campbell, of Trevorton, Matthew Bowersox, of Mifflinburg, in July; and 3-year-old Arabella Parker, of Trevorton, in November 2019.
"As we know, these deaths and violence have come to our home towns and our establishments," said Farrow. "This has affected people close to home, even in our sleepy little communities."
Children are also affected even when they are not physically harmed. One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence, many being an eyewitness to the violence, said Yeager.
"It clearly affects their mental health and their emotional health and how they perceive the world," said Yeager. "Bringing awareness to this and understanding we need to help not only the partners but these kids who are witnessing this."