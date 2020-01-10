SHAMOKIN — Renovations at a safe house in Shamokin is within weeks of reopening after a fire that caused heavy damage last year on Jan. 26, said the house manager.
The home provides emergency housing for individuals and their children seeking shelter from domestic violence and is run by Transitions, a crime victim services center.
"When we reopen, we can accommodate 12 people, six moms with children," said Dee Santa, Northumberland County Safe House manager, on Friday afternoon.
"We've been closed since that fire," Santa said. "We had to replace everything on the ground floor. It's all new."
There are six bedrooms, she said. Everyone has their own bedroom. They share the living space and the kitchen.
"Because of the fire, we built a fire escape, with multiple access points, including from the terrace," Santa added.
On Friday, workers were putting finishing touches indoors and on the outdoors roofing.
“We had a devastating fire last year," said Susan Mathias, Transitions CEO, "and it's taken a full year to renovate the damage from that fire. The fire started with arcing behind an electrical outlet."
The damage was extensive, Mathias said, "and it has taken a full year to complete the renovations. We had to rewire the entire electrical system, and rebuild walls. Everything in the downstairs living space was burned beyond recognition. There was significant smoke damage in the upstairs bedrooms. There was water damage, and we had to completely rebuild the basement."
People who had been living in the safe house were moved to a second Safe House in Lewisburg to provide emergency housing for clients during the renovation, Mathias explained.
"We also were able to locate safe shelter for clients in surrounding county safe houses while repairing the house," she said. "This housing is available for about 30 days as people recover from trauma and plan to move on to new lives.”
But now, she said, "Our home is better than ever and offers a safe and welcoming place for clients and their children."
The home was opened in 2016, and it consistently has been full, Mathias said.
"This is a safe and welcoming place," she continued, "and we want people to know that their identity is kept confidential."
Because domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in America, Mathias said, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development has increased funding for safe and affordable housing in rural areas.
With this funding, Transitions provides housing assistance to victims and their children.
In 2019, she said, Transitions assisted 131 victims with safe and affordable housing for about four months, with support until they can sustain themselves.
Last year, Transitions provided services to 2,834 adult victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and provided services to 181 child victims.