LEWISBURG — Two officials from Transitions, a Valley service that provides help for victims of sexual assault, said Monday night they were “glad Harvey Weinstein was found guilty” of rape and sexual assault.
“It is clear that Weinstein used his power to sexually assault these women,” said Transitions CEO Susan Mathias. “It took a great deal of courage for them to come forward. I’m glad the jury believed them.”
Sexual assault is never a victim’s fault, Mathias said, “and there should be no blaming of a victim. Ever.”
It is a good day because they were believed, she said.
Transitions Program Director Tara Day-Ulrich agreed with Mathias that it was a good day, in view of the Weinstein verdict.
Day-Ulrich, however, was cognizant of how many of his [alleged] victims didn’t receive justice.
“Many weren’t believed,” she said. “But I was glad to see that at least New York was able to bring a successful case against him.”
