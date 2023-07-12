SELINSGROVE — Bot’s Tavern co-owners Rick and Donna Schuck are fed up with the trash that has been piling up near their downtown Selinsgrove business.
On Monday, Donna Schuck took their complaints to the borough council.
Behind the shuttered restaurant at 11 S. Market St. next to Bot’s Tavern, 7 S. Market St., is a disabled truck piled with trash that hasn’t been collected “for weeks,” she said.
With the heat and a sewage odor emanating from the building, which also includes two second floor apartments, “the smell is just awful,” Schuck said.
The situation is so bad, she said, Bot’s patrons have complained and don’t want to eat on the outdoor deck.
The Schucks also lease apartments above the tavern and they are also concerned about a potential rodent infestation.
“It’s bad for our community,” Donna Schuck said, adding that there are several other nearby restaurants impacted by the nuisance.
Borough Manager Lauren Martz said the problem has been referred to the Keystone Council of Governments, which enforces the borough’s building codes.
Sheri Badman, the borough assistant manager, suggested getting borough police involved to address any immediate ordinance violations.
With several major events scheduled for the borough this weekend, including Saturday’s Brew Festival and Sunday’s Antiques on the Avenue, the matter should be dealt with swiftly, council member Erik Viker said.