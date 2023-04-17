More than $18.8 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, according to Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.
Garrity is alerting the public that millions of dollars in unclaimed property, including money and other valuables from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks and insurance policies, is being held by the state.
The largest amount, at more than $12.5 million in unclaimed property, is owed to residents of Northumberland County. Another $3.5 million is due to Union County residents and more than $2.8 million is owed to Snyder County residents.'
The average per-person claim is $1,600, Garrity said.
"That could really make a difference, especially in today’s economy, for families trying to make ends meet," she said. "I encourage everyone to search treasury’s website to see if they or someone they know has property waiting.”
The treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property statewide last year, the third-most ever in a single year. More than $4 billion remains available to be claimed.
Residents are encouraged to check if they have unclaimed property by searching the Treasury’s unclaimed property database at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.
Garrity has returned 344 military decorations and memorabilia, including four Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars. About 500 military decorations remain in the Treasury’s vault, including one associated with Northumberland County. Anyone wanting to help Treasury find the rightful owners can visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/medals.