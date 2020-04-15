TREVORTON — Carrie Gessner hasn't seen or spoken to her mother for the past five days, as the 57-year-old real estate appraiser from Sunbury is currently in an induced coma after testing positive for COVID-19.
Deleen Wetzel, of Sunbury, began to feel sick April 3 and progressively got worse over the next couple days, according to Gessner, 37, of Trevorton.
"I spoke to her on the phone on April 5 and she was not feeling well," Gessner said.
That night, Wetzel had a video call with her doctor and he thought she may have had bronchitis and prescribed a Z-Pack, Gessner said.
"I told her from April 3 she needed to go get tested," Gessner said. "I had a sick feeling. She continued to get worse and worse and by April 8 every word was a breath for air."
Wetzel was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital by her husband, Todd Wetzel, 55, on April 10. She was intubated and induced into a coma, according to her daughter.
The next call she received was from Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, confirming that her mother tested positive for COVID-19.
"That was the last time we spoke," Gessner said. "My family is suffering from different stages of grief. Her husband, Todd Wetzel, is quarantined because he was with her in the same house and she was positive. We can't physically check on them."
Gessner said she just wants to hear her mother's voice.
"I miss her," she said. " This is the longest I have ever gone without speaking to my mother. I at least know that Geisinger is doing everything they can and the nurses have been wonderful to us. I get updates three times a day and the nurses sit with my mother so she is not alone. They have been wonderful to our family."
Gessner said it's important people stay home, unless they have symptoms, then they need to inquire about getting tested immediately.
Some people show no signs of the virus and can transfer it unknowingly "to people you love and others around you," Gessner said.
"I check on my mom via a nurse," she said. "I can't see her. Her husband is left quarantined alone in their home. We can't comfort him. This is unlike anything I've experienced in my life. I'm scared and hopeful for a quick recovery."
As of Wednesday, Deleen Wetzel was still struggling but Gessner said doctors were working on getting her out of sedation.
"I am hoping all goes well but we just don't know," she said. "It's touch and go every day."
Todd Wetzel said he is also missing his wife and wants her home, safe and healthy.
"I can't be with her," he said. "They won't allow us. I haven't been able to talk to her. We get updates from the doctor but no matter how many updates you get it's not the same."
Todd Wetzel was ordered to stay in quarantine for 14 days, where he remains, he said.
Doctors assumed he had the virus, he said, and his immune system was strong and fighting it off so he wasn't tested. He said he hasn't had any symptoms.
"We now just wait and see how well she progresses," Todd Wetzel said. "I just want to be able to be with her now."
He said he never thought something like COVID-19 would hit his family.
"My advice to people is to stay home and wear a mask," Todd Wetzel said. "Even if you don't think you have this, you might and you might spread it to others. Please follow the advice we have been given and stay home."
According to Geisinger Medical Center officials, COVID-19 patient conditions are not being released to the public.