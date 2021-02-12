SUNBURY — A homicide case and an unrelated attempted homicide case are set for trial in March.
On Friday, in Northumberland County Court, President Judge Charles Saylor scheduled Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Coal Township, for jury selection on March 9 with the trial to begin immediately and Julio Costales, 30, of Sunbury, on either March 9 or March 16.
Ebersole was 17 when police say he shot and killed David Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018, over a $20 drug deal in Coal Township.
He is charged with criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Ebersole is being represented by Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport. On Friday, Rudinski submitted a letter to Saylor saying he was prepared to go to trial, while Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he is also prepared.
Ebersole will head to trial without being joined with two witnesses John Feather, 21, of Shamokin, and Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, according to an order filed in January by Saylor.
Feather and Lytle are accused of felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities related to the same incident as Ebersole's case. Feather and Lytle's cases will be tried together.
Feather, Lytle and Madison Collins, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on Jan. 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.
Costales appeared via videoconference on Friday with defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of Saylor. Best said his client is also prepared to go to trial on charges of attempted homicide after Sunbury police said Costales was involved in a drive-by shooting on March 11 on 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury, because he feared for his life.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth is ready for trial. That trial is expected to last two days.
Costales also faces felony charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless engagement and simple assault.