A Sunbury woman accused of lying to investigators in the case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker will go to trial next month.
Christy Willis, 51, is accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about the death of Arabella Parker, who state troopers said was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton. Willis is the mother of Burgess.
Willis, through her attorney William Cannon, appeared by video Thursday in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor where she attempted to get her $200,000 cash bail reduced. She is also seeking a change of venue claiming coverage of the case by The Daily Item means she won't be able to get a fair trial in the county.
Willis has been incarcerated since Oct. 30, 2019. She spent 140 days in jail before the Supreme Court and Commonwealth Court ruled that because of COVID-19, all Rule 600 cases would be put on hold because no trials were permitted during the pandemic. Rule 600 is a law that affords a defendant the right to a trial within 180 days of their arrest.
Cannon argued Willis should get a bail reduction. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz objected, telling Saylor because of the court's orders on Rule 600, there was nothing he could do to get to trial. Saylor agreed with Matulewicz and denied Cannon's request. Saylor said the clock for Willis' case will re-start on March 15 when Saylor is expected to lift the order and allow trials to resume.
Saylor also said he would re-visit the change of venue after jury selection in the case begins on April 12. The trial is scheduled to begin April 14.
Troopers say Burgess beat Arabella Parker so badly she needed to have part of her brain removed. The 3-year-old died several weeks later.
Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Arabella was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure. Willis told troopers Arabella began to gasp for air, according to court documents.
Later during the interview, Willis told troopers she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, according to troopers.
Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, “cool, calm and collected,” with no sense of urgency, according to court documents. Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.
Burgess and Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, both face homicide charges. Matulewicz said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.