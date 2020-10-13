SUNBURY — The trial for accused rapist John Kurtz continues today at 9:15 a.m. in it's second week in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor and a jury of seven men and five women.
The first four days of the trial last week had nearly 30 witnesses — including five victims — out of a scheduled 32 provide testimony in the case against Kurtz, of Shamokin, a 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard. Some of the witnesses, including Cpl. Jeff Vilello, have testified multiple times in the first week of the trial.
State police accused Kurtz of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
The first week of testimony provided testimony from troopers who said they narrowed down Kurtz as a suspect when they issued a search warrant to Google, asking for any IP address nationwide that searched one of the woman's name from July 13 through July 20, 2016. Testimony also revealed that Kurtz's cell phone was used at least 10 times in the vicinity of one of the victim's residence during the time of the incident.
Multiple troopers and forensic scientists testified that DNA collected from the crime scene of two rapes and one home invasions matched that of DNA collected from discarded cigarettes belonging to Kurtz. The cigarettes were collected when troopers were following Kurtz on a 24-hour basis, which included placing a tracking device on Kurtz's vehicle, troopers following him physically, and a police helicopter in the air when Kurtz would be driving, according to testimony.
The trial has also had emotional testimony from victims and their families. Two victims were bound and gagged at their homes, taken to another location and raped. Another two victims testified they, too, were bound and gagged, but the assailant let them go without sexually assaulting or injuring them and a fifth victim testified her house was broken into while she was home.
None of the victims could see their attacker's face because he was wearing a mask and they were blindfolded, according to testimony.
Kurtz, facing nearly 60 criminal charges, remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail. The trial is scheduled to conclude at the end of the week with Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner representing the Commonwealth and Attorney Michael Suders representing the defense.