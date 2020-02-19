WEST CHESTER — A trial for state constable from Shamokin facing charges of ethics violations and bribery was postponed until Friday.
Michael Robel, 58, of Shamokin, was scheduled for a trial on Tuesday in front of Chester County Judge Jeffrey R. Sommer, but it was rescheduled until 9 a.m. Friday.
Robel was charged last year by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan with three felonies: two counts of an ethics violation and one count of bribery; and one misdemeanor ethics violation.
Robel, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, was a successful write-in candidate for the constable position in Zerbe Township in 2015. His term expires in 2021, according to Northumberland County Election records.
Prosecutors say they found Robel had been hired to do private security work for Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East Project in Chester County and used his position as an elected law enforcement official to hire himself out for personal profit. He also did not report his income on a statement of financial interest.
Hogan also charged Constable Kareem Johnson, 48, of Coatesville, with the same offenses, plus a misdemeanor count of official oppression. His trial was also rescheduled until Friday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER