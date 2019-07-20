SUNBURY — A trial for a Shamokin man accused of illegally recording a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in January is postponed.
At a pre-trial conference in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday, Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 34, appeared with public defender Jim Best to request a hearing on three pending motions to dismiss, change the venue and suppress statements. Best said he would also be adding a motion for Saylor to recuse himself since the case involves a fellow judge from Northumberland County.
Leschinskie, an unsuccessful candidate for mayor and council member in Shamokin, is facing three misdemeanor charges: One count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 4, Judge Paige Rosini found Leschinskie guilty of the traffic violation, which was filed by state police at Stonington relating to a June 12 incident. Following the hearing, Leschinskie allegedly bragged to a state trooper and two other law enforcement officials that the “Superior Court will like this” and then played the recording of Trooper Tyler Watson’s testimony from his phone, according to court documents.
Leschinskie originally appeared in front of Saylor without Best and claimed he has been unable to reach the attorney since he was assigned to him earlier this year. Best was summoned to the courtroom, discussed the matter privately with Leschinskie and the two men then proceeded with the brief hearing.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER