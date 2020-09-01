After a series of continuances and a change of attorneys, a New Columbia woman accused of abusing a foster child is challenging criminal charges against her at trial in Union County.
A pre-trial conference Tuesday in the case against Melissa Lin Keister, 38, ended with jury selection scheduled for Oct. 19. She’s represented by attorney Peter Campana, who formally replaced Graham Showalter in June, according to the online docket for Keister’s case.
The proceeding was continued four times starting in October 2019 before being held Tuesday.
Trooper Adam Depauw charged Keister in September 2019 with endangering the welfare of children, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of neglect of care and recklessly endangering another person.
A detailed criminal affidavit filed by Depauw in support of the charges alleges Keister starved and struck the child, withheld food as punishment and forced the child to sleep naked inside a square taped to a bedroom floor while under the watch of a surveillance camera.
Keister told at least one home-health professional that the child suffered from a mental disorder that prevented her from sleeping and caused behavioral problems like eating her mattress or being “unsafe” with her pajamas, which she wasn’t allowed to have, arrest papers state.
Pediatrician Dr. Pat Bruno concluded that the child suffered physical ills and behavioral health issues as a direct result of emotional and mental abuse, arrest papers state. State troopers investigated Keister beginning in April 2018 on the receipt of a ChildLine referral.
Approaching her 12th birthday this week, the child and a half-dozen supporters visited the courthouse for Tuesday’s proceeding. They held signs in support of the child outside the courthouse and called for justice.
“Why did (Keister) waste the past year and not just go to trial in the first place?” asked Divenia Lockett, of Maryland, who’s since adopted the child. “I think she thought it was going to go away but I’m pretty persistent.”
The child, whose identity is being withheld by The Daily Item, said she doesn’t expect Keister would face a lengthy jail term if convicted. She said she’s still hurting internally from the alleged abuse but would appreciate an apology.
“We’re here for you and we always will be,” supporter Nichole Irving told the girl.