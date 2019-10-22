A gas station clerk met a teenage boy at her Allenwood workplace in March 2017, touching off an 18-month period of statutory sexual assaults that resulted in the clerk’s arrest, according to arrest papers filed at Mifflinburg district court.
Priscilla L. Hostetter, now 25, of Danville, first committed the assaults when she was 22 years old and the male was 14, according to arrest papers filed by Trooper Adam Depauw, state police at Milton.
The allegations against Hostetter date from March 1, 2017, through Sept. 22, 2018, in Gregg Township, Union County, arrest papers state. However, the teen told investigators on Sept. 9 of this year that except for an unidentified period after the criminal investigation began on May 30, 2017, the “sexual relationship … has not ceased,” arrest papers state.
Hostetter sexually assaulted the teen at locations in Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties, according to arrest papers.
Depauw charged Hostetter with four criminal counts: Felony statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors and misdemeanor corruption of minors and indecent assault.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Hostetter on Monday and ordered her release from custody on no-cost bail. A preliminary hearing before Mensch is scheduled for Nov. 26.
According to arrest papers, state police launched the investigation on a referral through ChildLine, Pennsylvania's reporting system for child welfare issues. Three different troopers are identified in the court documents as having worked on the case before charges were brought by a fourth trooper, Depauw.
Digital evidence identified in the documents include sexually charged messages between Hostetter and the teen exchanged through Facebook in August 2017. Other digital messages saw Hostetter tell the teen in June 2017 that she was “sick and scared about the investigation” and that she wasn’t a “bad person or a ‘pedo,’” arrest papers state.
She told another person that she didn’t know what to do because “she fell in love with someone too young,” arrest papers state.
Trooper Maxwell Andress interviewed Hostetter on Feb. 15, 2018, and confronted her with a photo of she and the teen kissing that had been collected from the woman’s Facebook account, arrest papers state.
“After viewing the photo, Hosteler became emotional and replied, ‘I don’t know what to say.’ Hosteler then admitted to them kissing and holding hands,” Depauw wrote in arrest papers. “Hostetter related that she believed (the teen) to be 17 and that once the investigation was brought to light and she found out he was 14, she ended the relationship because of his age.”
Police do not document in the arrest papers any additional communications beyond messages exchanged at different periods of 2017.
Hostetter was raising an infant son when she first met the teen, arrest papers state. A DNA analysis identified the teen as the father of another child born to Hostetter more than a year after they first met, arrest papers state.