MILTON — Several state troopers hit the links Monday in Milton as they gear up for this year’s Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet program.
The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is a 501(c)(3) program and has now entered its 11th year when cadets go to Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, from June 18-23. The camp, which costs about $30,000 to operate, is for youths ages 12 to 15.
The cost is around $400 per week per camper, and since the camp operates exclusively on donations, fundraisers are important, troopers said.
On Monday the annual golf tournament was held at Wynding Brook Golf Club, in Milton, and golfers had a clear day to hit the course.
"We love coming and supporting the program and the state police," said Jerome Alex, president of the Americus Hose. Co.
"It's always a good time, and we get the chance to talk to so many people, all while helping sponsor a great program in Camp Cadet."
State police spokesperson Andrea Jacobs said 80 golfers participated and it was a good day at the course.
"By having fundraisers like this the kids can attend this camp for almost no cost," she said. "The members of the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet program thank everyone who participated."
For information on Camp Cadet or to enter the golf tournament, visit the website or call the Milton barracks at 570-524-2662.