State police arrested two Philadelphia men accused of possessing PCP, cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Union County.
Trooper Christopher Isbitski, state police at Milton, stopped a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Timothy Little, 54, citing an inoperable tail light, according to arrest papers. Lonnie Harrison, 50, was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. The traffic stop occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 210 in White Deer Township.
According to arrest papers, Isbitski searched the vehicle after detecting an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and observing other unspecified indicators of criminal activity.
Isbitski reported the discovery of two containers holding a combined 2 ounces of PCP, which is a hallucinogenic, along with an unspecified amount of cocaine folded inside a $20 bill and a $1 bill, as well as a small unspecified amount of marijuana, according to arrest papers.
Isbitski said the folded bills containing the suspected cocaine were found on the vehicle’s floor near Little, arrest papers state.
Harrison consented to a recorded interview at the Milton station and said he was transporting the PCP to a Williamsport woman, arrest papers state.
Isbitski charged both Harrison and Little with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver PCP and conspiracy to possess and deliver PCP along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
On-call District Judge Lori Hackenberg, Middleburg, arraigned Harrison at 10:45 p.m. and Little at 11 p.m. She ordered both held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on cash bail: Harrison, $75,000; Little, $100,000.
Preliminary hearings for both defendants are set for July 30 in Hackenberg’s courtroom.