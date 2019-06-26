A Union County man confessed to raping a child, according to state police.
David H. Hollenbach, 76, of Kelly Township, allegedly raped the child at least twice and on at least 10 other occasions made the child perform a sexual act on him, arrest papers state.
The alleged crimes occurred at a Winfield home between 2010 and 2012, arrest papers state.
The child was aged 5 to 7 years old at the time while Hollenbach was 67 to 70 years old, police said.
State police began investigating the allegations May 22 after receiving a referral through the state’s ChildLine system. The accuser spoke with a forensic interviewer May 30 and identified Hollenbach as her alleged rapist.
Troopers interviewed Hollenbach on Tuesday at the Milton station during which Hollenbach detailed the alleged crimes, police said.
Trooper Jessica Haschke and Trooper Adam Depauw arrested Hollenbach on Tuesday and charged him with 24 counts.
Hollenbach faces the following felony counts: two counts of rape, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s also charged with misdemeanors: one count of corruption of minors and 10 counts of indecent assault.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, arraigned Hollenbach and ordered him held in Union County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.