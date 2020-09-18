LEWISBURG — A Union County woman faces multiple charges after police searched her apartment under warrant and found 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and 39 bundles of heroin, according to arrest papers.
State troopers responded to the home of Lisa Davis, 26, at Kelly Court Apartments after her children were reportedly observed alone and playing in a roadway near JPM and Hafer roads about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1, arrest papers state.
Trooper Tyler Arbogast, state police at Milton, said when Davis opened her door after he knocked, that he detected a strong odor of marijuana. Arbogast acquired approval for two search warrants for Davis’s apartment and recovered the drugs and varied drug paraphernalia, arrest papers state.
The heroin along with a loaded handgun were both in places easily accessible to children, according to arrest papers.
Davis is free on $100,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch